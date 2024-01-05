Geneva Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.99. 1,560,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.53 and its 200-day moving average is $181.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

