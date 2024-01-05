iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,471,000 after purchasing an additional 769,964 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,511,000 after purchasing an additional 383,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.24. The company had a trading volume of 740,862 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average is $91.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

