Geneva Partners LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises 1.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Hershey by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 72,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $883,405. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.51. 166,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,818. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

