Geneva Partners LLC Purchases 7,686 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 299.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $238.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,804,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,857,820. The firm has a market cap of $759.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.