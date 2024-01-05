Geneva Partners LLC Buys 9,088 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.62. 1,251,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.48. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

