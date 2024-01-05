iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,090,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,118,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $61.01. 132,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,590. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

