Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $1.24 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $672,000. SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.32. 58,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,974. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

