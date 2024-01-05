Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.27. 155,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,473. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

