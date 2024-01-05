Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 9,227 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.26% of Sealed Air worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.01. 366,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SEE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

