Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $13.15 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,450 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in UGI were worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

UGI traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 555,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $43.19.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -20.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on UGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UGI

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.