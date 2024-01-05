Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.11% of Camden Property Trust worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,043,000 after buying an additional 809,510 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.59. The stock had a trading volume of 270,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.17. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $127.60.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPT. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

