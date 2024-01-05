Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.6% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.15. The stock had a trading volume of 256,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,985. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $83.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

