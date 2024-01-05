Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,399 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 2.0% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.80% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 392.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAUG traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $32.98. 64,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

