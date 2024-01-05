Gill Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,130 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,879,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,615,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,510,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,983,000.

BSCW traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.1087 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

