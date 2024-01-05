1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,858 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.97% of 1st Source worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 1st Source by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRCE traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,633. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.84. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. 1st Source had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $93.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1st Source in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

