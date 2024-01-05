Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 6,922 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.12% of Avantor worth $16,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Avantor by 27.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

Avantor Stock Down 0.0 %

AVTR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. 1,259,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,553,091. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.