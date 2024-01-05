Reinhart Partners LLC. Cuts Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,485 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $15,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 6.3% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $50,438,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Vistra Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of VST stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $38.96. 526,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,762. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $39.03.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 25.00%.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
