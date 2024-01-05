Reinhart Partners LLC. Cuts Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,485 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $15,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 6.3% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $50,438,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VST stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $38.96. 526,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,762. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $39.03.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.