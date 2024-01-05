Reinhart Partners LLC. Takes $16.68 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 389,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,682,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.38% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,645. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $334,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,767 shares of company stock worth $12,501,876. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

