Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 9,658 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,210 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,658 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $18,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,075,866,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $868,114,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 377,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,253. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $76.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.24.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

