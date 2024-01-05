GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Purchased by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares during the quarter. GMS comprises 1.4% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 1.05% of GMS worth $27,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in GMS in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In related news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

GMS Price Performance

NYSE:GMS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.39. 51,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.77. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $84.65.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

