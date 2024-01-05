Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 84,572 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,572 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.41% of GXO Logistics worth $28,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in GXO Logistics by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

GXO traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.28. 72,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

