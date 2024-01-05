PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123,788 shares during the period. PAR Technology accounts for about 1.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $29,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PAR Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,094,000 after buying an additional 108,118 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,114,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 158,300 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,027,000 after acquiring an additional 991,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,061,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares during the period.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

PAR Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

PAR traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,951. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.16. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.45 million. Equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $167,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.