Reinhart Partners LLC. Raises Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for 1.7% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.67% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $33,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $44,566,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,155,000 after purchasing an additional 464,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,323,000 after buying an additional 384,336 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after acquiring an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.13. 35,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,902. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $112.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.83.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

