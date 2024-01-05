Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $36.88 Million Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043,357 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,590 shares during the period. First Hawaiian makes up 1.9% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 1.60% of First Hawaiian worth $36,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,071,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,246,000 after acquiring an additional 267,548 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,591,000 after acquiring an additional 629,893 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. 475,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,996. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.