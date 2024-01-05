Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $38.77 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the quarter. Carter’s accounts for approximately 2.0% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $38,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,454 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter's Stock Performance

NYSE:CRI traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.33. 100,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRI shares. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Carter's Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

