Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires 30,279 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,206 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,279 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial accounts for approximately 2.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 1.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $49,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 347.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.86. 63,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,751. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

