Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after buying an additional 3,365,883 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 631,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $106.44. The company had a trading volume of 96,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,744. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

