eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,041 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in eBay were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

View Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $42.60. 367,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.