Reinhart Partners LLC. Buys 3,772 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Encompass Health accounts for about 2.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.75% of Encompass Health worth $50,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Encompass Health by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:EHC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,856. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

