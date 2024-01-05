Reinhart Partners LLC. Increases Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,376 shares during the period. Lantheus comprises approximately 3.3% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $62,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair downgraded Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,678. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

