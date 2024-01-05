Traders Purchase Large Volume of Domo Put Options (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 5,131 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 541% compared to the average daily volume of 800 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 121,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,159. Domo has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $19.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $79.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Domo in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $66,097.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after buying an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 32.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,932,000 after purchasing an additional 783,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after buying an additional 716,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 548,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Domo by 397.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 509,111 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

