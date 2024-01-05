Cboe Global Markets Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,951 call options on the company. This is an increase of 147% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,601 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.55. The stock had a trading volume of 841,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

