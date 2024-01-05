Pacific Biosciences of California Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 20,872 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,003% compared to the typical volume of 1,893 call options.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of PACB stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 1,354,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,242. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PACB

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,274,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,344,000 after buying an additional 147,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,945,000 after buying an additional 621,003 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after acquiring an additional 675,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.