Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $9.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.95. 119,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,342. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

