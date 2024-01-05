Compass Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Dropbox accounts for approximately 1.6% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dropbox worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of DBX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.05. 412,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,690. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $83,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 492,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,763,365.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $83,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 492,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,763,365.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $660,015 over the last ninety days. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

