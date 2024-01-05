E&G Advisors LP Sells 200 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 20.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 116,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,427. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.8092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

