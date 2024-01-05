E&G Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.15. 1,547,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,092,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

