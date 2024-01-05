Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $366.78 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,531,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 501,953 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Ford Motor worth $366,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE F opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.