Apollo Currency (APL) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $311.09 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00082889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00023042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

