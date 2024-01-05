BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in BlackRock by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 72,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,795,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock opened at $786.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $734.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $701.10.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $774.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

