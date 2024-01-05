AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 192 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AM Investment Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.47. 425,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,066. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.45.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

