AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 13,418 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

AM Investment Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,418 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,389,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 567.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 263,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,249. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $18.81.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

