AM Investment Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.35. 303,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,663. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion and a PE ratio of 22.79.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

