AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 7,634 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. First Horizon makes up 0.5% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

First Horizon Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $14.56. 2,611,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,276,090. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.