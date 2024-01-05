AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AM Investment Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 0.9% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1,210.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.66.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. 2,048,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,885,898. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

