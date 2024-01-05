Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

GPC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.00. 151,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,123. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

