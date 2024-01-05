Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,751 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,475,153,000 after acquiring an additional 90,415,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 40.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 154.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,828,000 after purchasing an additional 595,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,596,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,105. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

