Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,068 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $56,738,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,979,000 after buying an additional 442,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HXL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.79.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

