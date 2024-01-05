Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.14.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $523.68. 47,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $551.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $526.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

