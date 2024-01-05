Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $531,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 710,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. 1,394,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,992,173. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

